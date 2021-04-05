Advertisement

KSP investigates after stabbing in Pike County

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post responded to a stabbing in Pike County.

KSP troopers arrived at a home on Maria Branch where a man had been stabbed.

The initial investigation indicates Cody Wright and Adam Layne were involved in an altercation, that lead to Layne suffering a stab wound.

As a result of the investigation, Cody Wright was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center. Wright is currently charged with first-degree assault.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
KSP: Suspect in Perry County shooting in custody, charged with murder, attempted murder
Fall Creek Falls
Tennessee state parks invite visitors to Easter feasts
Coal company agrees to fix environmental violations, resume operations in Perry County
Brian Laster
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing for nearly one month
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer

Latest News

Charles Gray Jr.
Police: One arrested on drug charges and attempted escape
Sarah Powers & Matthew Thomas
Two arrested on trafficking meth and heroin charges
Coronavirus
Study: Stillbirths, maternal mortality, depression increased during pandemic
WYMT Sunny
Mild and dry forecast continues to start the new week