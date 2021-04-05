KSP investigates after stabbing in Pike County

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post responded to a stabbing in Pike County.

KSP troopers arrived at a home on Maria Branch where a man had been stabbed.

The initial investigation indicates Cody Wright and Adam Layne were involved in an altercation, that lead to Layne suffering a stab wound.

As a result of the investigation, Cody Wright was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center. Wright is currently charged with first-degree assault.

