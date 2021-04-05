KSP: Assault leads to shooting

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post responded to a call after a complaint of shots being fired.

KSP troopers and investigators responded to a home on Chloe Road.

Police said property dispute between neighbors lead to a man being shot.

Investigators believe Jerry Coleman discharged a firearm during an argument with five people.

Police said David Taylor was shot and taken to the Pikeville Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Coleman was also taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Five were arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

All five are from Pikeville, police identified them as 51-year-old Teresa Taylor, 29-year-old Amber Chaney, 31-year-old Britney Johnson, 31-year-old Joshua Chaney, and 56-year-old David Taylor was charged with assault but remains at Pikeville Medical Center to receive treatment for injuries.

The investigation will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury for additional charges.

