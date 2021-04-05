Advertisement

Kentucky guard Devin Askew enters transfer portal

Devin Askew makes a pass from the floor in Kentucky's CBS Sports Classic game vs. North Carolina.
Devin Askew makes a pass from the floor in Kentucky's CBS Sports Classic game vs. North Carolina.(Photo: UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from 247Sports, Devin Askew is entering the transfer portal.

Askew averaged 6.5 points per game to go along with 2.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. The freshman guard appeared in all 25 games for the Wildcats.

Askew joins fellow freshman Cam’Ron Fletcher in the transfer portal. It also makes five total Wildcats leaving this offseason, with Isaiah Jackson, Terrence Clarke and BJ Boston declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

