Kentucky guard Devin Askew enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from 247Sports, Devin Askew is entering the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Kentucky point guard Devin Askew is transferring out of the program, he tells @247Sports.



“It will be part of my growth in this game to explore a new opportunity and enter the transfer portal.” || Story: https://t.co/0DoJFDRvqq pic.twitter.com/lJD2yudmnk — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 5, 2021

Askew averaged 6.5 points per game to go along with 2.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. The freshman guard appeared in all 25 games for the Wildcats.

Askew joins fellow freshman Cam’Ron Fletcher in the transfer portal. It also makes five total Wildcats leaving this offseason, with Isaiah Jackson, Terrence Clarke and BJ Boston declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.