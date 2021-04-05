Advertisement

Hindman Settlement School welcomes their new Executive Director

Will Anderson
Will Anderson(Hindman Settlement School)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Hindman’s Settlement School’s Board of Directors introduces Will Anderson as the next Executive Director.

Anderson Will will begin working as the Executive Director, June 1, 2021.

“I am extremely excited to become part of an organization with such a rich history, a supportive board of directors, and programming that has a great impact on the region. From the very moment I first set foot on campus I recognized Hindman Settlement School is an amazing place and I feel grateful to have been chosen to lead the school,” Anderson said.

Anderson comes to the Settlement after 20 years of leadership experience in senior executive positions in finance, corporate management and nonprofit fields. Anderson was recently, the Executive Director for Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County in Beloit, Wisconsin.

“The Board conducted an extensive search for an individual with Mr. Anderson’s experience, skills, and commitment to innovation. It is with great pleasure we welcome Will to Hindman and we look forward to working collaboratively together to continue improving the quality of life for children and families in central Appalachia,” said Dr. Sherry Powers, chair of the Board.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
KSP: Suspect in Perry County shooting in custody, charged with murder, attempted murder
Fall Creek Falls
Tennessee state parks invite visitors to Easter feasts
Coal company agrees to fix environmental violations, resume operations in Perry County
Brian Laster
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing for nearly one month
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer

Latest News

Police Generic
KSP: Assault leads to shooting
“To make a family whole from what they were, I’m thinking that some of these places maybe a...
Flood recovery continues “slowly” in Estill Co.
If you know the whereabouts of Jackson, Armstrong or their daughter, you are asked to contact...
5-month-old girl at center of Ohio Amber Alert found safe
WYMT Mostly Sunny
More sunshine Tuesday, very warm Wednesday