Hindman Settlement School welcomes their new Executive Director

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Hindman’s Settlement School’s Board of Directors introduces Will Anderson as the next Executive Director.

Anderson Will will begin working as the Executive Director, June 1, 2021.

“I am extremely excited to become part of an organization with such a rich history, a supportive board of directors, and programming that has a great impact on the region. From the very moment I first set foot on campus I recognized Hindman Settlement School is an amazing place and I feel grateful to have been chosen to lead the school,” Anderson said.

Anderson comes to the Settlement after 20 years of leadership experience in senior executive positions in finance, corporate management and nonprofit fields. Anderson was recently, the Executive Director for Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County in Beloit, Wisconsin.

“The Board conducted an extensive search for an individual with Mr. Anderson’s experience, skills, and commitment to innovation. It is with great pleasure we welcome Will to Hindman and we look forward to working collaboratively together to continue improving the quality of life for children and families in central Appalachia,” said Dr. Sherry Powers, chair of the Board.

