Governor Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, Governor Beshear lifted travel restrictions for Kentuckians who are fully vaccinated.
You can watch the news conference below:
110 new cases were announced Monday along with eight deaths.
Four of the deaths are new, while the other four are audit tests.
The positivity rate is 2.89%.
At least 429,511 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus.
Now, 6,171 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.
49,915 have recovered from the virus.
5,000,034 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19.
Governor Beshear says travel is not safe for those who are not vaccinated but did lift travel restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, 6 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.
You can see how your county is doing right now here.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.