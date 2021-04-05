Advertisement

Governor Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, Governor Beshear lifted travel restrictions for Kentuckians who are fully vaccinated.

You can watch the news conference below:

110 new cases were announced Monday along with eight deaths.

Four of the deaths are new, while the other four are audit tests.

The positivity rate is 2.89%.

At least 429,511 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus.

Now, 6,171 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.

49,915 have recovered from the virus.

5,000,034 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19.

Governor Beshear says travel is not safe for those who are not vaccinated but did lift travel restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated.

Infogram 04/05/2021
Infogram 04/05/2021(Infogram)

As of Monday, 6 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

