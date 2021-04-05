Governor Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, Governor Beshear lifted travel restrictions for Kentuckians who are fully vaccinated.

110 new cases were announced Monday along with eight deaths.

Four of the deaths are new, while the other four are audit tests.

The positivity rate is 2.89%.

At least 429,511 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus.

Now, 6,171 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.

49,915 have recovered from the virus.

5,000,034 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19.

Governor Beshear says travel is not safe for those who are not vaccinated but did lift travel restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, 6 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

