Gov. Lee plans to sign permitless carry into law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee plans to sign legislation into law that would allow any Tennessean 21 and older to carry a handgun without a permit, according to the office of the governor.

According to Press Secretary, Casey Black, Senate Bill 765 has not been transmitted to the governor, but Lee “will plan to sign it when it reaches his desk.”

The legislation states an individual be 21-years-old to carry a handgun unless they are 18 and honorably discharged or retired from the Armed Forces. Members of the National Guard and people on active duty would also be permitted to carry guns without permits.

The bill pushed by Governor Bill Lee also received opposition from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association.

If signed into law, Tennessee will become the 32nd permit-less carry state.

