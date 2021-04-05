Advertisement

Bufflalo Creek bridge closed on KY 1096 in Perry County

(KCRG)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced the closing of the Buffalo Creek bridge.

The closing will take place at milepoint 7.7 on KY 1096 in Perry County. The closing occurred due to significant deterioration of the structure’s steel beams.

KYTC will build a temporary route to reopen the road, hoping traffic will be back to normal in the upcoming weeks. Plans for permanent repair are under development.

260 vehicles typically use this section of KY 1096 per day.

Drivers are encouraged to use KY 80 as a detour route while the road is closed. Barricades will be in place to block traffic on the closed bridge until another route is prepared. Reopening announcements of the road reopening will be made on District 10′s Facebook page.

