Bluegrass Care Navigators expand Alzheimer’s and dementia program

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Through a three-year grant provided by the Administration for Community Living, Bluegrass Care Navigators have expanded their Alzheimer’s and Dementia program. Amy Gabbard is a Provider Liaison for the organization and she says it is a six-month program with a clear goal.

“At the end of the six months, what will your future be and what does that look like and what’s the best plan of care for you and your family,” Provider Liaison for Bluegrass Care Navigators Amy Gabbard said.

Transitional Care Program Manager for Bluegrass Care Navigators Jamie Cody says it is designed to assist caregivers in helping those with the disease.

“To do some grocery shopping, socialize, all of those things that are important. Supporting the caregiver, and helping to prevent caregiver burnout and caregiver depression,” Transitional Care Program Manager for Bluegrass Care Navigators Jamie Cody said.

And to help those with Alzheimer’s or dementia who live alone.

“We know there’s about anywhere from about 28 to 34% of individuals with dementia that live alone and may not have a lot of support or family that can step in,” Cody said.

Cody says the organization will host the program for the next three years.

“And hopefully our program will become a sustainable line of service that we can continue on. Continuing to serve these individuals and families who desperately need the help,” Cody said.

Gabbard says the services the program provides are completely free of charge.

“Anyone can make a referral. It can be a caregiver, a neighbor, a friend, any loved ones,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard says to make a referral, you can call 1-(877) 439-0262.

