Advertisement

Barboursville church holds Easter service at Huntington Mall

By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fellowship Baptist Church’s “Church At The Mall, Y’all” is becoming an annual event.

Hundreds of cars arrived at the Huntington Mall Sunday morning to participate in the church’s Easter Sunday service.

“Someone wrote an article on it last year and called it ‘church reimagined’ and that’s exactly what it is,” said Fellowship Baptist Church lead pastor Greg Wagoner. “The church is made up of people. It’s not the edifice, the building but we’re the body of Christ, living, breathing, moving and just has a great feel to it and we’re thankful to be out in the open.”

At the service, the pews were replaced with lawn chairs, collection plates were subbed out for golf carts and applause came in the form of a car horn.

The service lasted roughly 90 minutes with a gospel performance from Huntington-based Christian rock group “Render the Hearts”.

Wagoner says the service allows the church to seem more open to everyone.

“One great thing about this, it removes some of the inclinations, the barriers, the fears some people about ‘I want to go to church but what are they going to say, what do I wear,’” Wagoner said. “This just removes all of that you come in your car. We’re out here hanging out. We had people in suits, we had people in shorts and tank tops.”

The church tells WSAZ that the Huntington Mall has extended an invitation for Fellowship Baptist Church to hold its Easter service there in 2022. No official plans have been made.

To see some of our previous coverage of Fellowship Baptist Church who endured significant flood damage during the February ice storm, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
KSP: Suspect in Perry County shooting in custody, charged with murder, attempted murder
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
Coal company agrees to fix environmental violations, resume operations in Perry County
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
What you should do with your COVID-19 vaccination card
Brian Laster
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing for nearly one month

Latest News

If you know the whereabouts of Jackson, Armstrong or their daughter, you are asked to contact...
5-month-old girl at center of Ohio Amber Alert could be in East Tennessee
Unemployed Kentuckians struggle after wide-spread unemployment site hacks.
Unemployed Kentuckians struggle after wide-spread unemployment site hacks
Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center staff sing inspirational hymn for Easter Sunday
‘I have no regrets’ : Bullitt County pastor on leading his church through the pandemic
‘I have no regrets’ : Bullitt County pastor on leading his church through the pandemic