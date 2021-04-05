5-month-old girl at center of Ohio Amber Alert could be in East Tennessee

CAMPBELL Co. , Tenn. (WVLT) - A 5-month-old girl at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert could be in East Tennessee, according to Campbell County, Tennessee dispatch.

The baby was taken from her grandmother’s home in Forest Park by her father 24-year-old Christian Jackson, Saturday, according to WVLT’s CBS affiliate WKRC.

WKRC reported Jackson took her from the home just before 9 p.m., according to police. Jackson reportedly has a history of domestic violence and has an order of protection against him, prohibiting him from having contact with the child and her mother, Lillian Armstrong.

Campbell County dispatch told WVLT News the agency received information that Jackson’s phone pinged a cell tower on Interstate 75 South in Campbell County around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The family and police have been unable to get in contact with Armstrong and it is unknown if she is with Jackson, WKRC reported.

According to WKRC, Warren County protective services has emergency custody of the child due to the circumstances.

Jackson, described as a 5-foot-8, 145 pound man is believed to be driving a 2015 red Toyota Prius with Ohio license place JIY7198 or an older black vehicle, make and model unknown.

If you know the whereabouts of Jackson, Armstrong or their daughter, you are asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.