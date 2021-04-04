Advertisement

UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Easter Sunday murder

The suspect is still presumed at large.
The suspect is still presumed at large.(Kim Rafferty/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 4 P.M.

The victim has been identified as 25 year-old Kane Roush.

Officers were called to the scene of Legion Terrace Road just before 5 a.m. and found a man laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but passed away an hour later.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and they are asking for the publics help for information.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Sheriff’s deputies are spending Easter Sunday investigating after a body was found in what officials are calling an apparent murder.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says it happened just off Main Street near the old Wild Horse Restaurant.

Sheriff Wood says neighbors called 911 at 5 a.m. Sunday complaining of gunshots.

Authorities say neighbors told them the victim knocked on the door pleading for help.

The victim died about an hour after the call. Their identity has not yet been released.

Sheriff’s deputies are still on scene gathering evidence and processing the crime scene, along with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Pomeroy Police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

There is no information on a suspect right now and they are presumed at-large. However, Sheriff Wood says there is no threat to the community.

He adds if anyone has any information, they should contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

WSAZ has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
KSP: Suspect in Perry County shooting in custody, charged with murder, attempted murder
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
Coal company agrees to fix environmental violations, resume operations in Perry County
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
What you should do with your COVID-19 vaccination card
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Church officials say their goal was to bring people together.
Churches come together to celebrate Easter in downtown Hazard
Non-profit, 22 Until Vahalla, has officially opened in Wilder, KY. (Source: WXIX)
Non-profit aimed to prevent veteran suicide opens location in Wilder, KY
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Milder Easter Sunday the start of a work week warming trend
Solar panels for each fire station costed $30,000.
Two Lexington fire stations now running partially on solar panel energy
The Salvation Army chapel had limited capacity to allow for social distancing on Easter Sunday.
Churchgoers celebrate Easter Sunday in person for the first time in two years