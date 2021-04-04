Tennessee state parks invite visitors to Easter feasts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Five Tennessee state parks will be serving Easter meals Sunday and visitors are invited to participate across the state.

“We have excellent food for our visitors, and we hope everyone will enjoy holiday activities at the parks,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “From Easter egg hunts to rounds of golf, we have a variety of options.”

According to a release, Easter feasts will be featured at restaurants at Montgomery Bell, David Crockett, Pickwick Landing, Natchez Trace and Paris Landing state parks.

Events for the weekend include Duck River Day at Henry Horton, egg hunts at T.O. Fuller, Falls Creek Falls, and Tims Ford state parks, and golf will be available at nine courses as part of the Tennessee Golf Trail.

The following details on the restaurants for Easter Sunday meals include:

Lodge Montgomery Bell at Montgomery Bell State Park

Food will be serviced from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Adults are $19.95, children 12-under are $8.95, taxes not included.

Menu: Turkey or ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potato casserole, mac and cheese, corn, turnip greens, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, and an assortment of pies.

To make a reservation at the restaurant located at 1000 Hotel Avenue call (615) 797-3101 or (800) 250-8613.

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant at David Crockett State Park

Lunch is $17.95 per person.

Menu: Chicken and dressing, baked ham, smoked turkey, maple and brown sugar sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, assorted pies and peach cobbler.

Located at 1400 West Gaines Lawrenceburg, TN.

The Restaurant at Lodge Pickwick Landing in Pickwick Landing State Park

Food will be served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The meal is $17.95 per person, not including tax, seniors receive 10% discount, children under 5 are free with each paying adult, ages 6-12 are $9.95.

Menu: Baked ham, fried catfish fillets, rolls with strawberry butter, broccoli rice and cheese casserole, potato salad, whole kernel corn, coleslaw, green beans, non-alcoholic beverage.

To make a reservation at the restaurant located at 120 Playground Loop in Counce Tenn., call (731) 689-3135

The Restaurant at Lodge Natchez Trace at Natchez Trace State Park

Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The meal is $15.95 per person, not including drink, tax or gratuity. Children 6-11 are $7.97 plus tax and drink, children 5 and under are free with each paying adult.

Menu: Baked ham, turkey, Southern fried catfish, dressing, assorted vegetables, salad bar, assorted desserts.

To make a reservation at the restaurant located at 567 Pin Oak Lodge Road call (800) 250-8616, (731) 968-8176.

Marker 66 Marina & Grille at Paris Landing State Park

Food will be served at 11:30 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

The meal is $25 per person, $15 for children under 12.

Menu: Deviled eggs, cucumber, tomato and onion salad, baked ham with pineapple, scalloped potatoes, roasted tri-colored carrots, green beans, choice of carrot cake or lemon pie.

Reservations are suggested at the restaurant located at 41 Marina Drive in Buchanan Tenn., call (731) 641-4474.

