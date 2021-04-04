Advertisement

Officials order flags flown half-staff in honor of U.S. Capitol attack victims

(WYMT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials in Kentucky and Indiana have ordered flags flown at half-staff in honor of victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on April 2.

On Friday, a barrier outside of the Senate side of the building was breached by a driver, later identified as 25-year-old Noah Green.

Green’s car rammed into two US Capitol officers during the incident. The suspect was shot and killed after getting out of his car and rushing towards officers armed with a knife.

One of the officers, William “Billy” Evans, died after being hit by Green’s vehicle. Evans was an 18-year veteran who had joined the department back in 2003 as a member of the first-responders unit, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The proclamation orders flags flown at all state office buildings to be lowered at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 6.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear sent a tweet on Friday afternoon with condolences to Evans’ family and the Capitol police force, and sending prayers “for the full recovery of the other officer injured.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Crime Scene
KSP: Suspect in Perry County shooting in custody, charged with murder, attempted murder
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Todd R. Caudill
Have you seen him? Police searching for wanted man in several counties
Generic Coronavirus
Invisible invasion of COVID in Kentucky shown on animated map
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
What you should do with your COVID-19 vaccination card

Latest News

An outdoor amphitheater that will hold 8,000 people is opening during Summer of 2021.
Sharpsburg outdoor concert venue planned to open in summer 2021
Brian Laster
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing for nearly one month
Bowling Green family celebrates long awaited adoption of special needs son
Bowling Green family celebrates long awaited adoption of special needs son
Police organization hosts Jiu Jitsu seminar in Pikeville
Police organization hosts Jiu-Jitsu seminar in Pikeville