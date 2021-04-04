Officials order flags flown half-staff in honor of U.S. Capitol attack victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials in Kentucky and Indiana have ordered flags flown at half-staff in honor of victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on April 2.

On Friday, a barrier outside of the Senate side of the building was breached by a driver, later identified as 25-year-old Noah Green.

Green’s car rammed into two US Capitol officers during the incident. The suspect was shot and killed after getting out of his car and rushing towards officers armed with a knife.

One of the officers, William “Billy” Evans, died after being hit by Green’s vehicle. Evans was an 18-year veteran who had joined the department back in 2003 as a member of the first-responders unit, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The proclamation orders flags flown at all state office buildings to be lowered at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 6.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear sent a tweet on Friday afternoon with condolences to Evans’ family and the Capitol police force, and sending prayers “for the full recovery of the other officer injured.”

Today our nation mourns the loss of the Capitol police officer killed in the line of duty. Britainy and I extend our condolences to the entire force, and to the family mourning this unimaginable loss. We pray for the full recovery of the other officer injured. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 2, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.