No. 18 Tennessee tops No. 7 Kentucky to win series

The Wildcats have still never won a series in Knoxville.
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - No. 18 Tennessee scored two runs in both the second and third innings and they beat No. 7 Kentucky 6-2 Sunday afternoon to win the weekend series.

Kentucky only had three hits Sunday, with two of them belonging to Kayla Kowalik. She had a home run and a triple. The two RBI for Kowalik and pair of hits improve her season average to .482 on the year.

With the loss, UK drops to 27-6, 4-5 in SEC play. The Wildcats visit Louisville Wednesday night.

