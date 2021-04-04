Advertisement

Mugs Ice Cream Shop opens in LaFollette

Due to high demand, the ice cream shop is now expanding its hours.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Does the warm weather bring out your inner sweet tooth?

Mugs Ice Cream in LaFollette can fix your cravings! The shop has an extensive menu with varieties of ice cream, toppings, and a freakshake.

Co- Owner Bradley Honeycutt says freakshakes are milkshakes with an overload of toppings.

Honeycutt says on their second day of being open, they quickly ran out of ice cream and mugs.

“We were blown away, I mean this town really rallies around local business, they always do. But we did not expect this at all. We expected a good turn-out, but this has blown us away. We didn’t expect this type of demand but it’s a blessing and we’re figuring it out as we go,” shared Honeycutt.

Mugs Ice Cream shop is open on Saturdays, but because of the positive response, Honeycutt says starting next week they will be open both Friday and Saturday. The shop will eventually be open throughout the week by the time summer comes.

Honeycutt says the shop will be open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

Mugs is located at 2435 Jacksboro Pike, LaFollette, TN 37766.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
KSP: Suspect in Perry County shooting in custody, charged with murder, attempted murder
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
Coal company agrees to fix environmental violations, resume operations in Perry County
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
What you should do with your COVID-19 vaccination card
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Fall Creek Falls
Tennessee state parks invite visitors to Easter feasts
Bowling Green family celebrates long awaited adoption of special needs son
Bowling Green family celebrates long awaited adoption of special needs son
Brian Laster
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing for nearly one month
The Easter story