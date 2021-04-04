Mugs Ice Cream Shop opens in LaFollette

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Does the warm weather bring out your inner sweet tooth?

Mugs Ice Cream in LaFollette can fix your cravings! The shop has an extensive menu with varieties of ice cream, toppings, and a freakshake.

Co- Owner Bradley Honeycutt says freakshakes are milkshakes with an overload of toppings.

Honeycutt says on their second day of being open, they quickly ran out of ice cream and mugs.

“We were blown away, I mean this town really rallies around local business, they always do. But we did not expect this at all. We expected a good turn-out, but this has blown us away. We didn’t expect this type of demand but it’s a blessing and we’re figuring it out as we go,” shared Honeycutt.

Mugs Ice Cream shop is open on Saturdays, but because of the positive response, Honeycutt says starting next week they will be open both Friday and Saturday. The shop will eventually be open throughout the week by the time summer comes.

Honeycutt says the shop will be open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

Mugs is located at 2435 Jacksboro Pike, LaFollette, TN 37766.

