Advertisement

Milder Easter Sunday the start of a work week warming trend

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Easter! It has been a beautiful Easter Sunday so far in the mountains as high temperatures have creeped back into upper 60s, not far from 70°.

Tonight through Monday night

Another tranquil forecast on deck as we finish off our holiday weekend and start the first full work week of April. We’ll see more clear skies with a milder low in the middle 40s as we head to bed on our Sunday night.

Waking up on Monday, we’ll have yet another day of gorgeous sunshine. Combine that with light southerly winds, and we’ll see afternoon highs better than 70° yet again. Just make sure the kiddos don’t forget their jackets at school!

Another quiet night expected for Monday night as lows fall back to right around 50° with mostly clear skies and calm winds.

Middle of the Week

We’ll see one more nice afternoon on Tuesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as clouds begin to work back into the mountains. Highs will once again head into the 70s.

Clouds will begin to work back in Tuesday night ahead of a couple of disturbances that could bring us a few showers late in the week. Wednesday has been trending drier over the last couple of model runs, with the possibility of rain holding off until the overnight hours. More showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday. Highs both days will remain in the 70s.

Late Week

Chances for showers look to continue into Friday and next weekend, with temperatures staying in the lower to middle 70s. Spring has finally arrived and looks to stay for awhile!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
KSP: Suspect in Perry County shooting in custody, charged with murder, attempted murder
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
Coal company agrees to fix environmental violations, resume operations in Perry County
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
What you should do with your COVID-19 vaccination card
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Non-profit, 22 Until Vahalla, has officially opened in Wilder, KY. (Source: WXIX)
Non-profit aimed to prevent veteran suicide opens location in Wilder, KY
Solar panels for each fire station costed $30,000.
Two Lexington fire stations now running partially on solar panel energy
The Salvation Army chapel had limited capacity to allow for social distancing on Easter Sunday.
Churchgoers celebrate Easter Sunday in person for the first time in two years
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, walk near the White House during a Presidential...
In Easter video, Pres. Biden reiterates Pope’s message on vaccine