Milder Easter Sunday the start of a work week warming trend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Easter! It has been a beautiful Easter Sunday so far in the mountains as high temperatures have creeped back into upper 60s, not far from 70°.

Tonight through Monday night

Another tranquil forecast on deck as we finish off our holiday weekend and start the first full work week of April. We’ll see more clear skies with a milder low in the middle 40s as we head to bed on our Sunday night.

Waking up on Monday, we’ll have yet another day of gorgeous sunshine. Combine that with light southerly winds, and we’ll see afternoon highs better than 70° yet again. Just make sure the kiddos don’t forget their jackets at school!

Another quiet night expected for Monday night as lows fall back to right around 50° with mostly clear skies and calm winds.

Middle of the Week

We’ll see one more nice afternoon on Tuesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as clouds begin to work back into the mountains. Highs will once again head into the 70s.

Clouds will begin to work back in Tuesday night ahead of a couple of disturbances that could bring us a few showers late in the week. Wednesday has been trending drier over the last couple of model runs, with the possibility of rain holding off until the overnight hours. More showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday. Highs both days will remain in the 70s.

Late Week

Chances for showers look to continue into Friday and next weekend, with temperatures staying in the lower to middle 70s. Spring has finally arrived and looks to stay for awhile!

