Lumieres lit to honor lives lost to COVID 19 and violence in Knox County

614 Lumieres honored the people who died of COVID 19 while 24 red candles honored those killed by gun violence
By William Puckett
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On a sunlit Saturday before Easter, the steps and sidewalk of First Baptist Church Knoxville, were lined with 614 lumieres to honor those who have died of COVID-19 in the county.

Flanking the 614 lumieres were 24 white bags with red candles inside. This gesture is to honor the 24 people killed in gun violence in Knox County in 2021 alone, including four Austin East Magnet High School students.

”We wanted to pray and to gather and feel a sense of comfort through the community,” said Brent McDougal the senior pastor at First Baptist Knoxville.

From 6:30 to 8:00 Saturday evening, people could stop by the steps of the church and reflect, and pray for the souls taken by violence, and the pandemic.

”It’s so important that we remember and not just let these numbers we hear gloss over but to feel the real impact as a city,” said McDougal.

Holding the event the Saturday before Easter, helped bring into perspective the lives lost in the past year.

”There’s been a lot of people impacted by this pandemic but this helps us to kind of symbolically understand just how many people there are,” said McDougal.

Knowing there are families in pain but a stronger power guiding them through.

”God doesn’t take us out of suffering but instead grieves with us, walks us through it, and lets us know that were not alone,” said McDougal.

