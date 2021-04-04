Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing for nearly one month
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s officials said they are looking for a missing man that was last seen March 11.
44-year-old Brian Laster was last seen off of Lily Road around 4:00 p.m. and has not been heard of since.
If you have information on his disappearance, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
