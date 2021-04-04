Highlands hammers Elizabethtown to win Boys’ Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Highlands hammered Elizabethtown 79-60 Saturday night at Rupp Arena to win the 2021 Boys’ Sweet 16. This is the Bluebirds’ first state title in school history.

Northern Kentucky commit Sam Vinson finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks, earning tournament MVP honors. Highlands set a new KHSAA record for made threes in a tournament. They made ten Saturday night to set the new record.

The Bluebirds finish 30-4 and they won their final 21 games to capture the Boys’ Sweet 16 title.

FINAL



Elizabethtown 60

Ft. Thomas Highlands 79



Congratulations to the Ft. Thomas Highlands Bluebirds, the 2021 KHSAA “Sweet 16” State Champions! pic.twitter.com/glyItbt9Ha — Bluegrass Basketball (@BluegrassBball) April 4, 2021

Camden Williams led Elizabethtown with 17 points.

