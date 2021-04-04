Advertisement

Highlands hammers Elizabethtown to win Boys’ Sweet 16

This is the Bluebirds’ first state title in school history.
Highlands wins the 2021 Boys' Sweet 16.
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Highlands hammered Elizabethtown 79-60 Saturday night at Rupp Arena to win the 2021 Boys’ Sweet 16. This is the Bluebirds’ first state title in school history.

Northern Kentucky commit Sam Vinson finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks, earning tournament MVP honors. Highlands set a new KHSAA record for made threes in a tournament. They made ten Saturday night to set the new record.

The Bluebirds finish 30-4 and they won their final 21 games to capture the Boys’ Sweet 16 title.

Camden Williams led Elizabethtown with 17 points.

