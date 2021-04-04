Bowling Green Doll Project in need of donations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A Bowling Green woman has started a non-profit organization called the Doll Project. She hopes this project brings joy and love into someone’s life who is dealing with cancer.

Over the course of this past year, Deanna Christian has been able to hand out several dolls. She also hand makes all the doll’s clothes. But unfortunately, dolls are expensive and she is asking for donations to help her gift dolls to grandmothers on Mother’s Day to give to their grandchildren.

”We were hoping to give away 25 at Easter but we have lots of doll clothing and not very many dolls. So we hope that the community might catch this vision that we have and support us with money or dolls,” said Deanna, doll project creator.

You can drop off donations for the doll project at 432 Moonlite Ave. Bowling Green, Ky.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.