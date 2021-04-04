Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after missing 8-year-old boy in Georgia found safe

Djahziah Matthews is shown in the photo on the left. Dwayne Flemings is seen in the photo on...
Djahziah Matthews is shown in the photo on the left. Dwayne Flemings is seen in the photo on the upper right. The vehicle the two were believed to be traveling in is seen on the lower right.(Source: Clayton County Police Department)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued for a missing 8-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father in Georgia and was believed to be in danger has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to police.

Clayton County Police wrote in a Facebook post Sunday morning that 8-year-old Djahziah Matthews was found safe and that his father, Dwayne Flemings, was in custody.

Clayton County Police had earlier said that detectives responded to a domestic disturbance at an address near Jonesboro, Georgia, on Saturday night. At the scene, officers spoke with Djahziah’s mother.

The woman told police she’d gone to the address to pick up Djahziah, but that Flemings had refused to return her son and sped away with Djahziah in his car.

**AMBER ALERT UPDATE** Eight-year-old Djahziah Matthews has been located safely and suspect Dwayne Flemings is in custody. Thanks for your assistance Clayton County!

Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Djahziah’s mother had told police that Flemings “has made recent comments about killing the child and himself before returning the child to his mother, and is concerned for his safety.”

