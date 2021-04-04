Advertisement

40th annual Black Gold Festival has been scheduled

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the 40th annual Black Gold Festival has been scheduled for 2021. Terry Feltner is the president of the Black Gold Festival Committee and she says they are hoping to bring back a Hazard tradition.

“We’ve been into this over a year now that people will have their own routines down and everything’s outdoors. So, they will come and participate in the way they feel safe,” President of the Black Gold Festival Committee Terry Feltner said.

Last year, the festival was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, however, Feltner says this year will be different.

“There’s nothing really, that people aren’t doing now. They’re going out to eat and they’re going to ball games and doing pretty much what we have. It will be up to them on how comfortable they feel being there,” Feltner said.

Regardless, Feltner is excited about the festival just being scheduled.

“We’re just planning a festival for whoever wants to come. We actually anticipate it may be one of our largest because people are so anxious to get back to some sort of normal,” Feltner said.

A festival that will be bittersweet with the recent deaths of two charter members.

“We’re looking forward to it but we’re a little sad that they’re not going to be with us, but we know they wouldn’t want us to quit having it,” Feltner said.

Feltner saying they hope to include things that originally were going to be in last year’s festival.

“A lot of things wouldn’t let us hold our contracts over, we had to actually cancel them and now we’re having to revisit those again,” Feltner said.

Feltner says she can’t go into detail on what will be included at the festival until a later date when contracts have been signed. The festival is scheduled for September 16th, 17th, and 18th.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
KSP: Suspect in Perry County shooting in custody, charged with murder, attempted murder
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
Coal company agrees to fix environmental violations, resume operations in Perry County
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
What you should do with your COVID-19 vaccination card
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center staff sing inspirational hymn for Easter Sunday
‘I have no regrets’ : Bullitt County pastor on leading his church through the pandemic
‘I have no regrets’ : Bullitt County pastor on leading his church through the pandemic
Easter Sunday was a big celebration this year. Kentucky churches were ordered to close on...
WATCH | Churchgoers celebrate Easter Sunday in person for the first time in two years
Two Lexington fire stations are now running on solar power, at least partially. It’s part of a...
WATCH | Two Lexington fire stations now running partially on solar panel energy