WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - April 2nd, 2021

By Willie Hope
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch our Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime show from Friday, April 2nd. We recap the Mountain teams who fell in the first round of the boys’ Sweet 16 this week, look ahead to the girls’ Sweet 16 next week, and take a look back at the 2019 baseball and softball seasons. After getting their year cut due to COVID-19 in 2020, baseball and softball are back in 2021.

