Kentucky flood victims still begging for help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been one month since historic flooding damaged parts of Kentucky.

While many volunteer groups brought relief for some areas, other Kentuckians are still begging for help.

“Where do I begin? Who do I ask for help?” asked Johnny, a flood victim in Madison County.

Johnny’s home had several feet of water inside when the Kentucky River swelled. He, like many Kentuckians, lost a lot, including sentimental items from his mom.

He fears floors in his house could also collapse. “I’m afraid if I don’t get something done, something drastic is going to happen,” he said. “I’ve got the floors buckling. I’ve got a feeling it washed some props out from under my house.”

So far he’s done almost all the work himself. The only volunteer has been one neighbor.

Now, he’s begging for help from the government.

“Please, government, help. Care more about the people in every situation more than you care about bickering and fighting about politics.”

Even though it’s been a month, Johnny says it’s been a long one as each day passes.

“Don’t know where to turn, don’t know where to begin. I need to do this, and I need to do this, and I need to do this. You’ve got never ending work that needs to be done.”

It’s work he hopes will get done, but he just needs help.

Governor Andy Beshear has said he plans on asking for a Federal Disaster Declaration. President Biden approved Beshear’s request for the Kentucky ice storm this week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.