Advertisement

Kentucky flood victims still begging for help

Johnny's house was damaged by the Kentucky River after the March 2021 flood.
Johnny's house was damaged by the Kentucky River after the March 2021 flood.(Olivia Russell (WKYT))
By Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been one month since historic flooding damaged parts of Kentucky.

While many volunteer groups brought relief for some areas, other Kentuckians are still begging for help.

“Where do I begin? Who do I ask for help?” asked Johnny, a flood victim in Madison County.

Johnny’s home had several feet of water inside when the Kentucky River swelled. He, like many Kentuckians, lost a lot, including sentimental items from his mom.

He fears floors in his house could also collapse. “I’m afraid if I don’t get something done, something drastic is going to happen,” he said. “I’ve got the floors buckling. I’ve got a feeling it washed some props out from under my house.”

So far he’s done almost all the work himself. The only volunteer has been one neighbor.

Now, he’s begging for help from the government.

“Please, government, help. Care more about the people in every situation more than you care about bickering and fighting about politics.”

Even though it’s been a month, Johnny says it’s been a long one as each day passes.

“Don’t know where to turn, don’t know where to begin. I need to do this, and I need to do this, and I need to do this. You’ve got never ending work that needs to be done.”

It’s work he hopes will get done, but he just needs help.

Governor Andy Beshear has said he plans on asking for a Federal Disaster Declaration. President Biden approved Beshear’s request for the Kentucky ice storm this week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
KSP: One dead, one injured in Perry County shooting, shooter still at-large
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Todd R. Caudill
Have you seen him? Police searching for wanted man in several counties
Generic Coronavirus
Invisible invasion of COVID in Kentucky shown on animated map
Garrett M. Roberts
Former Louisa Police Department Chief of Police dies

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces less than 600 new cases, positivity rate back down to 3%
The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested
Coal company agrees to fix environmental violations, resume operations in Perry County
Dolly Parton receives second COVID vaccine
Dolly Parton receives “second dose of her own medicine”