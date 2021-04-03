Advertisement

He Is Risen: A Community Easter Service on WYMT

(WVLT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WYMT) -This Easter Sunday, WYMT is partnering with three churches; The Table (Louisa), Summit Community Church (Hazard), and The Creek (London) to provide an hour-long Easter Service.

Things are a bit different this year.

We are still social distancing, but many churches have opened back up. This was not the case last year.

Still, many are watching from home rather than going to in-person services. This is another way to allow people to participate in Easter services.

The “He Is Risen” Easter special will first air as a sunrise service Sunday from 8 to 9 a.m. on WYMT & H&I. For those who miss the first service, we will show it again from 12 to 1 p.m. on WYMT and one last time from 12:05 a.m. to 1:05 a.m. Monday morning. The special will also be available on Facebook Live, WYMT.com, and all other digital platforms.

The Creek Church:

The Table:

Summit Community Church:

