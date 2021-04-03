Frost Advisory tonight before nice Easter Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a little bit of a cooler day on Saturday, we’ll finally start to see spring-like temperatures re-emerge.

Tonight through Easter Sunday

It will be yet another chilly night in the mountains as high pressure will keep winds calm and skies clear for our Saturday night. This means lows will dip back down into the middle 30s for most, with some lower 30s possible in some of our ridge top locations. Because of this, we have a Frost Advisory in place for most of the mountains tonight. Just keep those sensitive plants covered or bring them indoors if possible.

You’re going to need the jacket if you’re headed out to Easter services because it will be a chilly start for our Sunday. However, the afternoon looks much nicer as light southwest winds, combined with more beautiful sunshine will help high temperatures get back into the middle to upper 60s, with a couple 70° readings possible as well.

It will be another cool night for Sunday night, but not as cool as previous nights. Clear skies and calm winds will help us get down to around 40° for an overnight low.

Starting the Work Week

We’ll keep sunshine around as high pressure stays in control but slowly slides off to the east. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature sunshine, though a few clouds will try to work in later in the day on Tuesday. Highs stay in the lower to middle 70s both days, with overnight lows getting back to the lower 50s under mostly clear skies.

Late Week

A more spring-like pattern starts to work in as we head for the back half of the first work week of April, with a few afternoon shower chances starting to work in for the afternoon hours Wednesday through Friday, though I can’t rule out some thunder on Thursday. Highs stay in the 70s through the end of the week, with overnight lows staying in the 50s.

