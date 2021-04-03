Advertisement

Dolly Parton receives “second dose of her own medicine”

The singer receives her second COVID vaccine.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton has received her second COVID vaccine.

The singer received the Moderna vaccine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Friday, April 2.

Dolly Parton said in a Tweet Friday she received her second dose of her own medicine. “Dolly gets a (second) dose of her own medicine. Thank you Dr. Naji Abumrad, Andrea Calhoun and Heather O’Dell of @VUMChealth.”

On March 2, the singer received her first dose and sang a tune encouraging those to receive a COVID vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
KSP: One dead, one injured in Perry County shooting, shooter still at-large
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Todd R. Caudill
Have you seen him? Police searching for wanted man in several counties
Generic Coronavirus
Invisible invasion of COVID in Kentucky shown on animated map
Garrett M. Roberts
Former Louisa Police Department Chief of Police dies

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested
Coal company agrees to fix environmental violations, resume operations in Perry County
Crime Scene
KSP: One dead, one injured in Perry County shooting, shooter still at-large
KSP: One dead, one injured in Perry County shooting
KSP: One dead, one injured in Perry County shooting