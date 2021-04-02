Weekend Forecast: Warm up on the way just in time for Easter

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Good Friday will be another cold day, but some much milder weather is on the way this weekend.

Today and Tonight

We will wake up to another cold morning, with most locations running in the low to mid-20s for temperatures. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Thankfully, sunny skies return to the forecast today. It will still be chilly, but highs make it into the upper 40s this afternoon, so we’re moving in the right direction.

Tonight, look for lows in the low 20s in the valley and upper 20s on the ridges under mostly clear skies. Another Freeze Warning will be in effect, so I hope you made arrangements for your outdoor plants, flowers and vegetables to keep them safe from frost, which will be widespread tonight into early Saturday.

Easter Weekend

The forecast stays quiet for the holiday weekend. Sunshine sticks around for Saturday and Easter Sunday with highs climbing to around 60 on Saturday and into the upper 60s on Sunday. It will be a couple of nice days to do anything outside.

Lows Saturday night will drop into the low to mid-30s and stay in the upper 30s and low 40s Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

Monday and Tuesday look nice and mild. Highs climb back into the low 70s with the sunshine. There are some scattered chances for rain on Wednesday, but I think we stay mainly dry until a system works its way into the mountains on Thursday.

