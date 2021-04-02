TVA adjusts dams, filling some reservoirs to mitigate flooding risks

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several inches of rain have TVA workers using their system of dams to balance lake and reservoir water levels. It can stop some major flooding.

Even on a rainy day, visitors like Matt Dorso still come out to see the Norris Lake Dam.

“We had a lot of weather here but it’s one of the prettiest places you could live. We got it all here, maybe no ocean but who needs it when you have the mountains,” said Dorso.

He’s concerned about flooding at his home nearby in Lafollette. He’s happy to see TVA is controlling the flow of water.

“The other night there was a report that there were floods and houses up there I didn’t see any trouble in my area, but I’m sure there are some people having a tough time right now because of that,” said Dorso.

The reservoir is filling up. In a few days, TVA will open the flood gates to protect our east Tennessee cities and towns. It’s a busy time for Darrell Guinn and his TVA team. After the rain, the water still flows into the rivers, sometimes taking days to completely rise. Guinn says Norris Lake will be 13 feet higher by this weekend.

“That’s a significant rise for Norris Lake. Norris Lake is a very large reservoir and so that’s pretty significant that it has risen or it’s going to be rising that high that fast,” said Guinn.

They’ll let out more of the water after the rain passes through and it’s a pretty neat sight says Dorso.

“I came out to look at the dam because a couple of years ago I came here and the water was going over was just phenomenal the sound it was making was just unbelievable,” said Dorso.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.