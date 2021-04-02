Recommendations for safe Easter gatherings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2020, churches were closed on Easter and people were told to stay at home.

As more people get vaccinated, what are the recommendations for this year?

“If the adults are fully vaccinated, and two weeks out from their vaccine, then I think it’s safe enough for family members to get together in small groups,” said Dr. David Dougherty, an infectious disease physician at Baptist Health.

Dr. Dougherty says people from multiple households should not gather in large groups especially if they haven’t been vaccinated.

Health experts say it’s ok to gather indoors this Easter weekend, as long as the gathering is small and all adults have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks. More details at 4:30/5:30. pic.twitter.com/EeSdPj3hu3 — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) April 2, 2021

“Unfortunately, case numbers are going up a little bit currently,” Dr. Dougherty said.

He says now is not the time to relax, with COVID-19 variants becoming more predominant.

“We’re seeing younger folks get hospitalized,” Dr. Dougherty said. “You know, people in their 30s, 40s, and 50s are still at high risk even though a lot of older folks have been vaccinated.”

He recommends wearing a mask if you plan on attending in-door worship services.

“You’re less likely to spread SARS-COV2 if you have been vaccinated, but you still could spread it to somebody that has not been vaccinated yet and they can become very ill,” Dr. Dougherty said.

He says you can still enjoy Easter traditions as long as you’re being safe.

“As far as Easter egg hunts, outdoor gatherings, I think being masked if the children are old enough to be masked, I think that would be an ideal situation,” Dr. Dougherty said.

