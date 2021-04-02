Railbird Festival set to return to Keeneland in 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Live music is making a comeback.

Railbird is returning to Keeneland.

Organizers canceled the two-day music festival last year, because of the pandemic.

This year, it will take place on August 20th and 21st.

Tickets are not yet on sale and a line-up has not been released.

We do know Jason Isbell, Maren Morris and Tanya Tucker were some of the guests scheduled to perform last year.

More than 30,000 people attended the first Railbird Festival in 2019.

