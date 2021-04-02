‘People don’t know we’re here’: North Main Street shops in Hazard host Easter giveaway event

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 12 small businesses on North Main Street in Hazard are participating in an Easter Egg Giveaway event Friday and Saturday.

“This encourages them to go visit a shop that maybe they normally wouldn’t visit,” said Shannon Gabbard, co-owner of Coal Country Candles.

Each businesses has 12 eggs, one from each of the others participating and one of their own. The eggs are filled with coupons and prizes which value more than $1,500.

“It’s hard times right now, and there are lots of local businesses and we want to promote local businesses. We want to support each other so that everyone can do well and continue their businesses without having to close down,” said Linda Caudill, co-owner of Jac-Lin’s.

Sherry Spradlin started the event to help support small businesses. She planned to start it last year, but had to cancel it due to the pandemic.

Emily Whitaker, owner of Yarn Oasis and Windy Hills Coffee, says many people are not even aware some of these shops exist.

“It’s a small town, but it’s just big enough that people don’t know everything. So, you open a little store, have a little following wouldn’t it be nice to have a larger following? For people to know the Mother Goose has crafts it it. They have a place to stay and they also have crafts. There’s a candle store. He makes them right here in town,” said Whitaker. “You don’t have to go to Lexington to buy them. You don’t have to to Lexington or at least two hours away to get yarn.”

Caudill says many of the shops on North Main Street are overlooked.

“It’s just to make people aware of all the small local businesses that are available because people sometimes don’t realize all the businesses. We get customers everyday that say, ‘I didn’t know you were here,” she said.

Jac-Lin’s never completely closed during the pandemic as they posted photos of their items on Facebook, and people picked them up outside.

“Facebook helped us tremendously to stay in, but we literally stayed in everyday just trying to sell so we could keep our doors open when time came to open the doors again,” said Co-Owner Jackie Cain. “We have, we’ve really struggled. It’s been a job.”

Coal Country Candles opened just before Christmas and they have done better than expected despite COVID-19 and two floods.

“A lot of people bought candles as gifts and then a lot of people have come back,” said Gabbard.

They have done online orders as well as fundraisers for schools. Gabbard says it’s important to shop local and keep the money here in Hazard.

“What we make is staying here and going back into other small businesses. We try to support other small businesses in town as well,” she said.

The participating shops are: The Mother Goose Inn Art and Gift Shop, Yarn Oasis/Windy Hills Coffee, Paradise Pizza, Electric Beach, Lucky Vapes, Jac-Lin’s, Appalachian Quilt and Craft, Read Spotted Newt, Tip’n’Toes, Coal Country Candles, The Mercantile Gifts and Nu2u.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.