One more night of freezing temperatures before nice Easter weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a chilly couple of nights and we have yet another one on the way as high pressure stays in place.

Tonight through Saturday Night

We have another Freeze Warning in place as we go through tonight as clear skies will allow low temperatures to fall back into the lower to middle 20s, with some lower numbers possible, especially on those ridgetops. Wind chills will not be a big factor tonight as winds calm down.

Temperatures begin to improve as we head into Saturday afternoon. After we wake up to chilly temperatures Saturday morning, temperatures will moderate nicely under beautiful sunny skies for the afternoon hours. We’ll end up topping out in the lower 60s for daytime highs with light winds. Not a bad afternoon at all!

It will be another chilly night, however, with clear skies in place with calm winds. The good news is that lows will not be quite as chilly as the past couple of nights with lows in the middle 30s.

Easter Sunday and Monday

After a soggy Sunday last weekend, I am pleased to tell you that conditions will be nearly perfect as we head into our Easter Sunday. You will need to grab the jacket if you’re headed out to early Easter Sunday service, but you can leave it on the rack once you get home. Sunny skies will allow afternoon highs get back into the upper 60s to near 70°. Perfect conditions for any of those socially distant Easter dinners or Easter egg hunts.

We won’t be quite as chilly with clear skies on Sunday night with lows in the middle 40s.

Perfect Spring day continues on Monday with high temperatures back into the lower 70s with sunny skies.

Into Next Week

We’ll be watching the chance for a few showers working back into the forecast with multiple systems working through As we head from Tuesday on through next week. Nothing looks to heavy at the moment with scattered showers likely the best bet for any rainmakers. Highs will stick into the lower to middle 70s as we head through the first full week of April.

