Longtime Good Friday celebration continuing in Harlan County

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - For years, Donnell Busroe and her family given those in Harlan County a way to celebrate Good Friday.

“It was something that was begun by my mother and one of her friends from the Catholic Church,” Busroe said. “And it has grown into something that people look forward to.”

The service serves not only as a celebration, but a symbol of the journey that Father Terrence DeSilva said was taken by Jesus Christ.

“It begins from the Pilate condemnation and giving his life on the cross in Calvary,” DeSilva said.

Busroe emphasized that the event also allows community members to remember the true meaning of Easter.

“This celebration is a good time for us to stop and remember that it’s not about Easter bunnies, it’s not about the Easter dinner and the Church service that we’re going to celebrate with our families,” Busroe said.

While the pandemic limited their ability to celebrate a year ago, Busroe chose to keep the virtual side alive even as they resumed their annual in-person service.

“It went over so well that we decided to do that again this year so that people away from here can participate,” Busroe said. “And so this year we did in-person as well plus the virtual version too.”

All with the intent of giving those in attendance a moment of peace and hope.

“Our spirit needs a good exercise,” DeSilva said. “(The) Way of the Cross is the best exercise that any Catholic can have, any Christian can have.”

