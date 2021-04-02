Knox Central can’t overcome slow start, falls to Ashland Blazer in first round of Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A slow start doomed Knox Central from the start in a 56-38 loss to Ashland Blazer in the first round of the Sweet 16. The Panthers couldn’t climb out of a 30-10 first half hole.

The Panthers struggled offensively in the first half, down 10-2 at the end of the first quarter. Ashland held the Panthers to 20% shooting in the first half and forced 12 turnovers.

Knox Central came out strong in the second half, starting on a 7-0 run and cutting the lead to 30-17. The Tomcats responded well, extending the lead to 21 by the end of the third quarter at 40-19.

Trying to press the issue, the Panthers cut into the lead in the fourth quarter, but the 20-point hole proved too much to overcome, as the Panthers couldn’t cut the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter.

Senior Jevonte Turner led Knox Central with 20 points, but fouled out with a little more than two minutes left. He was the only Panther in double figures with all of his points coming in the second half. Isaac Mills added seven points for the Panthers. The Tomcats had two players in double figures, as Colin Porter and Cole Villers scored 14 points each.

Knox Central ends its season at 18-6.

