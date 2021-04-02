Kentucky’s positivity rate climbs back above 3% as Gov. Beshear announces less than 700 new cases Friday

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday, Governor Beshear announced 690 new cases of COVID-19.

There were 3 new deaths and 18 audit deaths announced Friday.

The state’s positivity rate also climbed back above 3% to 3.08%.

At least 428,527 have contracted the virus and 6,129 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.

49,829 have recovered from the virus.

In total, 4,981,127 have received tests.

As of Friday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

