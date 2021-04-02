Advertisement

Have you seen him? Police searching for wanted man in several counties

Todd R. Caudill
Todd R. Caudill(Morehead Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a man in connection with a stolen property case.

Morehead Police and Kentucky State Police Post 8 are looking for Todd R. Caudill. He is 5′9″, has brown eyes and is 33 years old.

He is wanted for receiving stolen property. We’re told he could be in Rowan, Carter or Fleming County.

If you have any information on Caudill’s whereabouts, contact KSP Morehead at 606-784-4127.

Posted by Morehead Police Department on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

