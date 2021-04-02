Advertisement

#HarlanChowsDown event April 7th

Harlan Chows Down
Harlan Chows Down(Visit Harlan County)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 2, 2021
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, April 7th, the Harlan County Tourism Office encourages locals and visitors to check out the #HarlanChowsDown event.

The event is all about flavors and food, but there is also a chance to win a cash prize.

On April 7, make a public post with a photo of your most delicious restaurant purchase and use the hashtag #HarlanChowsDown to be entered in a drawing for the cash prize.

Here is a list of local restaurants that have great deals.

Don’s Super Saver Deli, Harlan Food City Deli, Hog Heaven Pit BBQ Mobile, The Hungry Goats Good food and catering restaurant, Moonbow Tipple Coffee & Sweets, O Taste and See, The Portal, Rax Restaurant, Southern Grind Mobile Coffee, Sports Cafe & Catering, Taco Holler Food Truck & Catering.

Check the Visit Harlan County page on Facebook for more details.

