Advertisement

Gov. Beshear, First Lady play the newlywed game

And with their anniversary falling on April Fool’s Day, Kentucky’s first couple is showing how...
And with their anniversary falling on April Fool’s Day, Kentucky’s first couple is showing how well they know each other.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are celebrating their 15th anniversary.

And with their anniversary falling on April Fool’s Day, Kentucky’s first couple is showing how well they know each other:

The governor and first lady say the Disney character each other are, and who would play them in a movie.

They also share their secret talents. The first lady’s-- playing the ukulele.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart
President Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration
Proposed plan for the Red River Gorge Resort.
Private investors buy land near Red River Gorge for resort
Richard Gulley arrested on arson charges
Police: One arrested after threatening to burn down outbuilding with people inside
‘Baby box’ advocates in Ky. celebrate after Gov. Beshear signs legislation

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
Invisible invasion of COVID in Kentucky shown on animated map
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam amended legislation to accelerate the legalization of marijuana...
SWVA commonwealth attorney reacts to acceleration of marijuana legalization
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Weekend Forecast: Warm up on the way just in time for Easter
Needle exchange bill