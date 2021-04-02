Gov. Beshear, First Lady play the newlywed game

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are celebrating their 15th anniversary.

And with their anniversary falling on April Fool’s Day, Kentucky’s first couple is showing how well they know each other:

The governor and first lady say the Disney character each other are, and who would play them in a movie.

They also share their secret talents. The first lady’s-- playing the ukulele.

