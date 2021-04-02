Advertisement

Former Louisa Police Department Chief of Police dies

Garrett M. Roberts
Garrett M. Roberts(Louisa Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Louisa Police Department Chief of Police Garrett M. Roberts of unit 717 has died.

Roberts began his career as a dispatcher, later becoming a police officer. Roberts was elected as Lawerence County’s Sheriff, making him the first sheriff in Lawrence County with academy training.

During his time as the Sheriff, Roberts started programs such as D.A.R.E and Coats for Kids.

LPD says his lifelong dedication to his community will be missed and offered condolences to his family.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart
President Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration
Proposed plan for the Red River Gorge Resort.
Private investors buy land near Red River Gorge for resort
Richard Gulley arrested on arson charges
Police: One arrested after threatening to burn down outbuilding with people inside
‘Baby box’ advocates in Ky. celebrate after Gov. Beshear signs legislation

Latest News

Todd R. Caudill
Have you seen him? Police searching for wanted man in several counties
Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season started Saturday.
Wildlife Management areas open in Lee and Estill County
Generic Coronavirus
Invisible invasion of COVID in Kentucky shown on animated map
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam amended legislation to accelerate the legalization of marijuana...
SWVA commonwealth attorney reacts to acceleration of marijuana legalization