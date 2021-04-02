Former Louisa Police Department Chief of Police dies

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Louisa Police Department Chief of Police Garrett M. Roberts of unit 717 has died.

Roberts began his career as a dispatcher, later becoming a police officer. Roberts was elected as Lawerence County’s Sheriff, making him the first sheriff in Lawrence County with academy training.

During his time as the Sheriff, Roberts started programs such as D.A.R.E and Coats for Kids.

LPD says his lifelong dedication to his community will be missed and offered condolences to his family.

