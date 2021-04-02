Advertisement

Durant fined $50,000 for offensive language on social media

Actor Michael Rapaport released images of the private messages on his Twitter account, and they...
Actor Michael Rapaport released images of the private messages on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.

Durant apologized Thursday, saying: “I’m sorry that people seen the language that I used. That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out on the floor.”

He is hoping to return soon from a strained left hamstring.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart
President Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration
Proposed plan for the Red River Gorge Resort.
Private investors buy land near Red River Gorge for resort
Thurman Sizemore
Police: Man hides from deputies in Christmas tree box
Richard Gulley arrested on arson charges
Police: One arrested after threatening to burn down outbuilding with people inside

Latest News

'The Way of the Cross' celebration continues in Harlan - 6 p.m.
'The Way of the Cross' celebration continues in Harlan - 6 p.m.
Priests pause on Palm Sunday on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A...
Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes
FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth...
All-Star Game yanked from Georgia in response to voting law
North Main Street shops in Hazard host Easter giveaway event
North Main Street shops in Hazard host Easter giveaway event 4 p.m.
North Main Street shops in Hazard host Easter giveaway event
North Main Street shops in Hazard host Easter giveaway event 6 P.M.