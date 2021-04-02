Church in Hindman conducts crosswalk for Good Friday

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hindman United Methodist Church hosted their annual Crosswalk on Good Friday. At 7 a.m. members of the church started at the Perry County/Knott County line to commence a yearly church tradition.

“Last year we didn’t get the opportunity to do it because of COVID, so to get out this year and do it is really a great thing,” Pastor at Hindman United Methodist Church John Street said.

Event Organizer Dustin Hays says he was blessed to able to participate in the 20 plus-mile walk along Highway 80 to the Floyd County/Knott County line.

“When we get done, we’re all going to be tired and sore but we’re going to be able to go home to our families and soak our feet and take a Tylenol and kind of rest up a little bit, but Jesus didn’t get that,” Event Organizer Dustin Hays said.

Hays says the distance elevated the significance of Good Friday.

“You can come out and walk a mile or you can come out and walk a couple of miles but it kind of draws more attention if you’re walking 20 miles,” Hays said.

Hays added that anyone could join.

“Whether you want to walk the entire length or you want to walk a couple of miles, if you want to walk 50 feet. It’s a matter of getting out and experiencing it,” Hays said.

Pastor John Street says he was proud of his congregation.

“This is my first year as I’ve actually been here in Hindman for about two years now but it’s a neat thing, it’s a good thing,” Street said.

Hays says they had about 10 to 15 people start the walk with them. A shuttle service was provided to people wanting to get back to their vehicles.

