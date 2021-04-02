$10K reward offered in case of bald eagle killed in West Tennessee

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it is offering a $10,000 reward in the search for the person(s) responsible for killing a bald eagle in West Tennessee.

”You know, no. A lot of these go unsolved you know I can think of two or three here in west Tennessee that we had shot and killed or shot and injured and we never actually solved the case. But, on this one, it was in an area where there are houses and you know someone has some information and that’s why the reward is now ten thousand dollars being offered by US Fish and Wildlife and TWRA and we’re hoping someone will come forward,” said Amy Spencer with TWRA.

The eagle was found dead in Lake County on March 20.

According to TWRA, bald eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Anyone who takes, injures, or kills an eagle faces a maximum fine of $5,000 or one-year imprisonment. A second conviction would be punishable with a $10,000 fine or more than two years in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to call the USFWS at 615-736-5532 or TWRA Region 1 Office at 731-423-5725.

