Troopers say man creates fake Snapchat to get pictures from minors

Lonnie Williams
Lonnie Williams(KSP, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after Kentucky State Police say he created a fake Snapchat and got pictures from two children.

Lonnie Williams is charged with possession/view matter portraying sexual performance by minor, prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure minor/peace offer: sex offenses, promoting a minor (U/16) in sex performance, sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim u/12 years of age.

Troopers say on March 28, they got a complaint of a person possibly having child pornography in his possession. After investigators talked with a victim and learned about photographs and other offenses, they spoke with the suspect, Williams.

KSP says that’s when they learned about his fake social media account.

He’s being held in the Carter County Detention Center.

