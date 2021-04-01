Thoroughbred Building Relief Fund helping organizations rebuild homes in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizations like the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association, KEEP and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky working together in the Thoroughbred Building Relief Fund.

“By the first week, Churchill Downs, Keeneland, Kentucky Downs, and Ellis park they joined us,” said Chauncey Morris, Executive Director of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association.

After those donations, Morris said they wanted to get involved in the rebuilding process.

“Rebuild those houses that aren’t total losses,” he added.

Housing organizations in Eastern Kentucky are stepping in to help. Beattyville Housing and Development, Partnership Housing, Inc. and the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) in Hazard will benefit from the fund.

“We’re going to use that fund to help people not only get back into their house, said Scott McReynolds, Executive Director of HDA. “But hopefully get back into a house that is less likely to flood in the future.”

The housing organizations will help homeowners with repairs.

“Where we can be the most useful is on the long-term recovery side,” said McReynolds. When it comes to rebuilding, and repairing and replacing houses.”

For more information about the fund, click here.

You can also donate and volunteer.

