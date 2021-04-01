Advertisement

Thoroughbred Building Relief Fund helping organizations rebuild homes in Eastern Kentucky

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizations like the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association, KEEP and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky working together in the Thoroughbred Building Relief Fund.

“By the first week, Churchill Downs, Keeneland, Kentucky Downs, and Ellis park they joined us,” said Chauncey Morris, Executive Director of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association.

After those donations, Morris said they wanted to get involved in the rebuilding process.

“Rebuild those houses that aren’t total losses,” he added.

Housing organizations in Eastern Kentucky are stepping in to help. Beattyville Housing and Development, Partnership Housing, Inc. and the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) in Hazard will benefit from the fund.

“We’re going to use that fund to help people not only get back into their house, said Scott McReynolds, Executive Director of HDA. “But hopefully get back into a house that is less likely to flood in the future.”

The housing organizations will help homeowners with repairs.

“Where we can be the most useful is on the long-term recovery side,” said McReynolds. When it comes to rebuilding, and repairing and replacing houses.”

For more information about the fund, click here.

You can also donate and volunteer.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Baby box’ advocates in Ky. celebrate after Gov. Beshear signs legislation
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
After a year since the pandemic began, Kentucky’s unemployment system continues to experience...
New KY unemployment website sends claims under ‘fact-finding’
Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station
Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart

Latest News

Freeze Warning 4/1
Freezing temperatures continue overnight, more sunshine
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
Police Generic
Police Investigating fatal shooting involving deputy in Fleming County
Richard Gulley arrested on arson charges
Police: One arrested after threatening to burn down outbuilding with people inside