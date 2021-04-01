Advertisement

SWVA health districts to host mass Johnson & Johnson vaccine events in April

(Janssen)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Two Southwest Virginia health districts will host mass vaccination events throughout April with the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the Cumberland Plateau Health District will hold a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 7th and the Lenowisco Health District will Saturday, April 10th.

Both events are by appointment-only.

Officials said appointments will be offered, via phone and email, to those who are on the state pre-registration list. Eligible individuals are all those age 65 and older, ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, and frontline essential workers in Group 1a, 1b, and 1c.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those age 18 and older. Anyone with specific medical concerns or questions should consult their health care provider about the COVID-19 vaccine.

To pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at this and future events within these health districts, click HERE or call 1-877-VAX – IN – VA (1-877-829-4682).

