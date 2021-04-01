Advertisement

Private investors buy land near Red River Gorge for resort

Proposed plan for the Red River Gorge Resort.
Proposed plan for the Red River Gorge Resort.(Red River Economic Development, LLC)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SLADE, Ky. (WYMT) - Private investors will buy and hold nearly 900 acres near the Red River Gorge.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report the Red River Property Holding Group LLC signed a contract Wednesday buying the land for about $2.25 million.

For now, the group will hold onto it.

The land outside Slade could turn into a private resort.

The paper reports, project leaders say this gives them more time to find a developer.

