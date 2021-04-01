Private investors buy land near Red River Gorge for resort
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SLADE, Ky. (WYMT) - Private investors will buy and hold nearly 900 acres near the Red River Gorge.
Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report the Red River Property Holding Group LLC signed a contract Wednesday buying the land for about $2.25 million.
For now, the group will hold onto it.
The land outside Slade could turn into a private resort.
The paper reports, project leaders say this gives them more time to find a developer.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.