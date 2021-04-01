Private investors buy land near Red River Gorge for resort

SLADE, Ky. (WYMT) - Private investors will buy and hold nearly 900 acres near the Red River Gorge.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report the Red River Property Holding Group LLC signed a contract Wednesday buying the land for about $2.25 million.

For now, the group will hold onto it.

The land outside Slade could turn into a private resort.

The paper reports, project leaders say this gives them more time to find a developer.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.