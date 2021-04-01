Advertisement

President Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration in Kentucky.

White House officials say President Biden ordered federal assistance to assist the state and local recovery efforts affected by the severe winter storms, mudslides, and landslides from Feb. 8 to Feb. 19.

Federal funding is available to eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair of facilities in the counties of Bath, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Garrard, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Nelson, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe.

Officials say federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a year since the pandemic began, Kentucky’s unemployment system continues to experience...
New KY unemployment website sends claims under ‘fact-finding’
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Rider thrown 10 feet from Gatlinburg mountain coaster
You can see in this picture a helicopter landed on the road following a crash on U.S. 23.
U.S. 23 back open after crash in Floyd County
‘Baby box’ advocates in Ky. celebrate after Gov. Beshear signs legislation
State of Emergency
Knox County Fiscal Court declares State of Emergency

Latest News

Local health officials seeing COVID vaccine hesitancy as supply increases, vaccine myths...
Local health officials seeing COVID vaccine hesitancy as supply increases, vaccine myths circulate 11 p.m.
Golden Alert issued for missing Lee County Man
Golden Alert issued for missing Lee County Man
EKU nursing students work in mass vaccination sites as part of clinical rotation training
WATCH|EKU nursing students work in mass vaccination sites as part of clinical rotation training
Fans, downtown Lexington businesses excited as high school state tournament begins
WATCH|Fans, downtown Lexington businesses excited as high school state tournament begins