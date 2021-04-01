Police: One arrested after threatening to burn down outbuilding with people inside

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges in Bell County, accused of trying to set an outbuilding on fire with two people inside.

On Sunday, officers with the Middlesboro Police Department were called to a home on Lower Gibson Lane.

During an investigation, police discovered Richard Gulley poured gas around the outside of a building belonging to William Ledford.

We’re told Gulley then threatened to burn it down, with Ledford and someone else inside.

Gulley is charged with attempted arson. He is being held in the Bell County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.