Police Investigating fatal shooting involving deputy in Fleming County

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a deputy looking into a domestic violence situation.

The state police agency says a deputy stopped a vehicle in which a male driver and a female passenger appeared to be involved in a fight in Mason County on Monday.

Police say the man ran away, but the Fleming County deputy caught up.

During a struggle, the deputy fired his gun and the man was wounded. Police say the man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The deputy was treated at a hospital and released.

